COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday afternoon is shaping up to be a nice, warm day, although on the cloudy side.

As a cold front slowly approaches from the west, warm air is surging into the Midlands from the south, increasing the moisture in the air as well as bumping our temperatures well above average.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the middle 70s in most places. It will also be breezy at times with winds of 10-15 mph from the south and gusts closer to 25 mph.

Unfortunately, the warm weather is not going to last long. The chance for rain returns Tuesday evening as the front moves in. A few showers are possible starting around dinnertime Tuesday before the heavier rain pushes through the Midlands later Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Most of the showers will clear the area by Wednesday morning. Rain totals will range from a few tenths of an inch to about half an inch where the heavier pockets of rain set up.

Behind the front, northerly winds will drop our temperatures about 25°. From temperatures in the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon, we will wake up Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40s.

As skies start to clear Wednesday afternoon, the cold air will hold steady. High Temperatures Wednesday will only reach the low 50s.

Thursday will be dry and partly cloudy. It will certainly still feel like winter in terms of our temperatures as well. Lows will be in the mid 30s with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

The dry weather will not last too long. Rain returns for most of the day Friday as our next system moves north over our area from the Gulf of Mexico. It will be a cold rain with temperatures again starting off in the mid 30s Friday morning and only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s Friday afternoon.

A few showers may linger into Saturday morning, before clearing out and warming up slightly. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 60s with lows in the low to mid 40s.

