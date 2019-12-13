COLUMBIA, S.C. — A flash flood watch is still in effect for parts of the Midlands until 7 AM Saturday.

In the News 19 viewing area, the watch includes: Aiken, Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, Richland and Saluda counties.

More rain is expected to move through the Midlands overnight. Some of the shower activity could be heavy. The additional rain may bring more flooding to saturated areas.

As of 6 PM Friday, the Columbia airport received over 4" of rain. This broke the daily rainfall record for December 13. It also set a record for being the wettest day ever on record in the month of December for Columbia.

WLTX

Some places across the Midlands got even more rain. A few areas reported over 5" by late Friday afternoon.

WLTX

The rain should be out of the Midlands by 8 AM Saturday. Low temperatures will start off in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The clouds will gradually decrease Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and even warmer. Look for high temperatures in the middle 60s Sunday afternoon.