Rainy, cool today, dry weather returns for the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend started off dry, but today will be rainy and cool. Showers will continue to spread across the Midlands today, but high pressure will dominate our weather for the workweek. Temperatures will return to above-normal levels later this week. Some moisture may return to the area by the weekend.

Showers will move across the area today. It will be a chilly day with the rain and clouds in place. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s, but it may be a bit cooler in the northern half of the Midlands. Rainfall totals should be in the 0.50 to 1.0” range.

Any rain will move out of the area by the late evening hours. Skies will gradually clear out. Monday morning will be cool. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonable as high pressure builds back into the area. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.

High pressure will dominate the area for the workweek. Temperatures will be warming up. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s Tuesday. It will be even warmer Wednesday with highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the middle 70s under sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday. Highs may reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Pollen will be in the medium range today, but that will change during the workweek. Pollen levels will be high Monday through Thursday.