COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands will see the coldest temperatures of the season as modified arctic air moves into the state.

It will be very cold Wednesday morning, but ice will not be an issue on the roads, despite the rain that fell Tuesday. Ground temperatures are well-above freezing and the breezy conditions should help evaporate the moisture too.

We are expecting the coldest temperatures of the season. Lows will drop into the middle 20s. The record low for Wednesday morning is 22° set in 1977.

The wind may make if feel colder at times. Wind chill values will be in the teens early Wednesday morning. Bundle up if you are going to be outside tomorrow.

Temperatures will not warm a lot during the afternoon. We are expecting temperatures to top out in the middle to upper 40s during the day Wednesday.

Thursday morning will be cold again with lows dropping into the middle to upper 20s. Thursday afternoon will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

The weather will moderate a bit as we head towards the weekend, but there could be some showers around Friday.

