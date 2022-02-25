Record high temperatures possible again today

Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend. Rain is expected Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will be well-above normal again today. Cooler air will be spilling into the Midlands this afternoon. Temperatures will return to normal levels over the weekend. Saturday will be cloudy. Rain is expected Sunday. Dry weather returns to the area for the start of the workweek.

Yesterday was very warm across the Midlands. Highs were in the lower to middle 80s for most of the area. Columbia made it to 85. This temperature set a record for February 24. The old record was 83 set in 2018.

This morning temperatures dropped into the middle 40s for the northern half of the Midlands, but it only fell into the lower 60s in Orangeburg.

Record high temperatures will be possible today. Highs are again expected to climb into the lower to middle 80s for a large portion of the area. The northern Midlands may be a little cooler.

It will be a breezy day. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph. There will be some stronger gusts possible.

Saturday morning will be cool. Lows will drop into the lower to upper 40s for the southern Midlands. The clouds will build through the day. It will be mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Showers are forecast for Sunday. It will be cool Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Rainfall amounts may reach 0.25” for parts of the area.

The workweek will be mostly sunny and gradually warming up. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be a little warmer. High temperatures may return to the 70s Wednesday.