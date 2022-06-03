Record high temperatures possible today and Monday

Temperatures are forecast to hit the middle to upper 80s Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today will be very warm with possible record highs both today and tomorrow. The moisture will increase Monday night ahead of a cold front. Showers will be possible through most of the week with cooler temperatures, unsettled weather.

Sunday morning was unseasonably mild. Lows started off in the lower to middle 50s. Our average low this time of the year is closer to the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Warm air will continue to move in from the southwest today. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon. The record high for today is 85° set in 1961. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Monday morning will be unseasonably warm with lows in the lower 60s. Monday afternoon will be even warmer. The record high for Monday is 88° set in 1974. We are looking for highs in the middle to upper 80s. It may be our warmest day of the year so far. It will be windy too. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts.

Some stray showers are possible very late Monday. Showers are expected late Tuesday. There may even be a rumble of thunder. High temperatures will cool off a touch. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 70s with the clouds and rain in place.

There will be at least a chance for rain Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday may be our best chance for showers. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be close to normal.