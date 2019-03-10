COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia and many other cities across the Southeast are forecast to see record breaking highs again on Thursday afternoon. The entire eastern half of the United States has been affected by these unseasonable temperatures for the past week or so. Thankfully, relief is in sight for the weekend.

The high temperature forecast for Columbia Thursday afternoon is 99°, well above the record of 95° set back in 1986. This would also put the capital city 19° above the average temperature for the beginning of October of 80°.

Friday is also forecast to be a record breaking day here in the Palmetto State, with Columbia's forecast high of 98° just above the record of 97° set back in 1954.

While temperatures are going to finish the week almost 20° above average, there is major change to the weather pattern in the forecast. Friday afternoon a cold front will push through South Carolina, bringing a small chance for rain overnight Friday into Saturday, and a major drop in temperatures for Saturday afternoon.

Saturday, highs will only be in the upper 70s, which is where they should be for this time of year. This will be about a 20° temperature drop from Friday into Saturday, making for a very comfortable and pleasant weekend across the Midlands.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for the weekend. Sunday temperatures will rise slightly back into the low 80s.

Another cold front is forecast to move through the area Monday evening, providing a greater chance for rain and keeping temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s for next week.