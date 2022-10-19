Record-setting cold this morning, chilly this afternoon

Temperatures will gradually moderate over the next several days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A dry, cold air mass will continue to dominate our weather over the next several days. More frost is possible tonight, along with some freezing temperatures. Highs will still be below normal through the rest of the workweek, but temperatures will be warmer for the weekend.

Temperatures dropped into the lower to middle 30s for the Midlands this morning. This was the coldest morning of the season so far. Many locations dropped to or below 32 degrees. Newberry and Winnsboro reported lows at freezing. Aiken and Camden had low temperatures of 30 degrees. The Columbia airport had an unofficial low temperature of 33 degrees. The record low temperature for today in Columbia is 34° set in 1948.

This afternoon, high temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The record minimum-maximum today is 62° set in 1997. Another record could be set or tied today.

Another frost or even a freeze will be possible Thursday morning. A frost advisory may be need for Thursday morning. A freeze warning could be issued as well. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the middle to lower 30s again.

High temperatures will gradually increase through the workweek. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle to upper 60s with lots of sunshine. Friday will be a little warmer as highs top out near 70 degrees.