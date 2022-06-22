Record-setting heat possible this afternoon

The humidity and the chance for rain returns Thursday. Some showers and storms will develop through the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Record high temperatures are possible today as highs climb back into the triple digits. No rain is expected today, but the moisture will increase Thursday. A typical summertime like pattern will begin Friday, and this will last through early next week.

It was a pleasant start to Wednesday. Low temperatures dropped into the middle to upper 60s for the most part across the Midlands. The Columbia airport reported a low of 65 degrees.

Temperatures will be heating up quickly this afternoon. Highs are expected to climb to around 100 later today. The record high in Columbia for June 22 is 101° last achieved in 1988.

No rain is expected today. Skies will remain mostly sunny for us across the Midlands. A few clouds will be possible tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the lower to middle 70s.

The moisture will increase Thursday. A weak front will move through the area later in the day. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible. Before the rain moves in, highs will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Some stray showers and storms will be possible Friday through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s each day.

There may be a slightly better chance for some afternoon showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be near normal, topping out in the lower to possibly mid-90s.

