Record warm temperatures possible Sunday

The record high on Sunday, December 26 in Columbia is 77° set in 1964. This record could be in jeopardy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will continue to be unseasonably warm for December. Temperatures Sunday will be well-above normal again, this trend will continue for the workweek. The chance for rain returns to the Midlands late in the period.

Christmas Day was unseasonably warm and breezy. Highs were in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The record high for Christmas Day in Columbia was 79° set in 1959.

Eleven years ago Sunday, it was a different story, the Midlands enjoyed a winter wonderland. Columbia received 1.8” of snow the day after Christmas. Fairfield and Newberry counties reported 2 to 4” of snow during the winter storm.

The record high for Monday, December 27 is 77° set in 2015. The record high for Tuesday is 80° set in the same year. The record high for December 30 is 78° set in 1984.

The warm weather will continue through the workweek. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and lows will be in the 50s.

Our normal temperatures this time of the year is closer to the upper 50s for highs and middle 30s for lows.

The chance for rain may return to the area by the end of the workweek and into the weekend.