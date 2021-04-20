Red flag fire alert issued for Wednesday

Outdoor burning is discouraged because of weather conditions and an elevated fire risk.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Forestry Commission is issuing a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective Wednesday morning.

The purpose of the alert is to discourage people from doing any outdoor burning when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.

Weather forecasts for most of the state over the next three days include very low relative humidity and elevated drought conditions, which combine with dry fuels on the ground to create the potential for outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly.

“With then National Weather Service predicting steady winds at 15-20 mph and relative humidity values as low as 25%, we really want to ask people to consider postponing their outdoor burning until the weekend when conditions improve,” said Darryl Jones, SCFC Fire Chief.

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.

However, a Red Flag Fire Alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.

The Forestry Commission also encourages those working on or with rail lines or other heavy equipment near woodlands to be especially vigilant about preventing sparks and other ignitions from the operation of such apparatus. Any spark, even from a discarded cigarette, in such conditions can trigger a wildfire.