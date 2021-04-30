Red flag fire alert in effect through the weekend

The forestry commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any outdoor burning until the alert is lifted.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Forestry Commission is issuing a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective through the weekend.

The purpose of the alert is to discourage people from doing any outdoor burning when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.

Weather forecasts for most of the state over the next several days include very low relative humidity and abnormally dry conditions, which combine with dry fuels on the ground to create the potential for outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly.

“With the dry weather we have experienced lately, and predicted relative humidity values in some areas lower than 25% and winds gusting above 15 miles per hour, we strongly encourage everyone to postpone their outdoor burning until conditions improve early next week,” said Darryl Jones, SCFC Fire Chief.

Jones said, "We have not gotten much significant rainfall in the last few weeks, and fuels are very dry, so any outdoor fire could escape easily.

A red flag fire alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the forestry commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.

A red flag fire alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.

According to the forestry commission, 98% of all wildland fires are caused by human activities, and escaped debris burns are responsible for near 50% of them.