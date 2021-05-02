Showers, storms possible Monday

A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe especially during the afternoon hours.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend was dry and warm. The chance for some much-needed rain returns to the area for the start of the new workweek. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday.

It was a very warm end to the weekend. Most areas across the Midlands made it into the lower to middle 80s. The Columbia airport had a high temperature of 85 degrees. The average high for May 2 is 81 degrees.

The clouds will increase through the morning hours of Monday. Low temperatures will be in the middle 60s to start the new workweek. A few light showers will be possible in the morning too.

The chance for rain will increase during the afternoon hours. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong or even severe. The greatest threat from any severe thunderstorm would be damaging wind gusts. There is also the chance for some large hail with any severe storm.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday. This is the lowest threat level they issue.

Before the storms develop, high temperatures will be in the middle 80s Monday.

The clouds will stick around Monday night, but the chance for rain will be low. Temperatures will only drop into the middle to upper 60s Tuesday morning.

More showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon. Before the rain cools things off, temperatures may climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.