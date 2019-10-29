COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday began quite foggy across the Midlands with light to moderate rainfall in some places. That scattered rain will remain in the area through much of the day today, becoming more isolated in nature through the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures for Tuesday will climb into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon, as warm air moves into the area ahead of the next cold front.

There are two fronts in the current weather setup that will lead to continued chances for rain for the middle parts of the week and through Halloween night.

Moisture associated with a stalled front to our south will continue moving into the Midlands over the next two days. This increased moisture along with favorable atmospheric conditions will keep the rain around through this afternoon and into the overnight hours.

This setup will remain the same for Wednesday, with the chance for showers throughout the day. Temperatures will top off again in the mid 70s.

A cold front will approach the Midlands from the west on Thursday. Ahead of the front, a surge of moisture and warm air will allow temperatures to climb into the low 80s on Thursday afternoon. The morning and afternoon time look to be dry and partly cloudy for the start of the day.

The cold front is forecast to push through the area some time Thursday evening, bringing another chance for rain and possibly some strong to severe storms. The central and northern Midlands are under a marginal risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

The biggest concern for any storms are isolated heavy downpours and gusty winds. Models currently have any storm activity later in the evening on Thursday, which could be good news for any early trick or treating plans. We will continue to watch the front, as any changes to its speed may change the timing of any storms.

By Friday, conditions will improve and partly sunny skies return. Temperatures will be much cooler Friday compared to Thursday, with temperatures only reaching around 70°. The weekend looks to be nice, yet cool as well. Morning lows are forecast in the low 40s with highs in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.