COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will approach the Midlands today. This will bring some showers and a few storms to the area.

Moisture will continue to increase across the state as a cold front moves through the area. It will be breezy ahead of the front. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected to this afternoon. Any thunderstorm that does develop could produce some strong winds.

High temperatures before the rain will climb into the middle and upper 70s. Some areas may make it into the lower 80s.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be light. Any rain should be out of the area by the early evening hours.

The weekend will be dry and cooler. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to middle 60s.