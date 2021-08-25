Scattered showers, storms possible today

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas in the Atlantic for possible tropical development.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scattered showers and storms are possible today. Typical summer-like weather is expected after today. It will be hot and humid with a few chances for some pop-up showers and storms.

Wednesday will be hot and humid again. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. An upper-level low pressure system will help increase the chance for rain today. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

High pressure will build into the area Thursday. There will only be a small chance for a pop-up shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s again.

There will be a slightly better chance for some rain Friday. It will continue to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Saturday through Tuesday will remain hot and humid. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. There will be a few chances for some isolated storms.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are three areas in the tropics being monitored for potential development.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so from a tropical wave currently located over northwestern Colombia and the south-central Caribbean Sea.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves west-northwest to northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The disturbance is expected to move near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. It will move into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday where conditions could be favorable for additional development to occur.

A broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic about 800 miles southeast of Bermuda.

Only slow development of this system is expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable upper-level winds. Afterwards, environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system turns eastward over the central Atlantic.

A tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.