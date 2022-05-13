Scattered showers, storms today

Temperatures will be heating up next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A slow-moving upper-level low will bring us a chance for more showers and storms this afternoon and this evening. There will be a slight chance for afternoon storms Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be warming up next week to possibly the warmest we have had all year long.

Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop this afternoon and this evening. The threat of severe weather is small, but some of the thunderstorms that do develop could produce some heavy downpours. Overall, rainfall amounts are expected to be light. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s later today.

A few showers will be possible this evening, but most of us will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The upper-level low is forecast to shift towards the northeast Saturday. There will be some sunshine and some clouds. A few pop-up showers and storms may develop in the heat of the day. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

There may be a slightly better chance for showers and storms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. A few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds or small hail. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s.

Temperatures will really begin to heat up for the workweek. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday. There may be a small chance of an isolated shower or storm Monday. High temperatures Wednesday and Tuesday may hit the middle 90s.