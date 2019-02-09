COLUMBIA, S.C. — Both Claflin University and the South Carolina State University are canceling classes on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 3 and 4 due to Hurricane Dorian.

Both school say that for the safety of the students and faculty they are choosing to close.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to seek safety away from the predicted affected areas. Residential students are encouraged to leave campus. However, residential students who are unable to leave campus must register with their residential life coordinator.

If you have questions about Claflin's closure you can call (803) 535-5301 and for South Carolina State they will be updating their website.

