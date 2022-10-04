Seasonable, sunny Sunday afternoon

Temperatures will be even warmer for the workweek with highs returning to the 80s.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a clear and chilly start to Sunday. It will be warmer this afternoon as highs rebound into the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will remain dry through the middle of the week, and temperatures will be warming up. Showers and storms are possible Thursday through Friday.

Temperatures dropped into the middle to lower 30s early Sunday morning. A light freeze impacted parts of the Midlands. Camden reported a low of 30 degrees. Columbia, Newberry, and Manning all dropped to freezing or a little below.

High pressure will build into the area today. Clear skies, light winds out of the west will help warm temperatures into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The average high this time of the year is 75 degrees.

Temperatures will really warm up for the workweek. After morning lows in the middle 40s, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday afternoon. A few passing clouds will be possible, but it will remain dry.

Tuesday will be even warmer with temperatures hitting the lower to middle 80s. There will be a few more clouds, but it will be dry. It will continue to be warm and dry Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers and storms are possible Thursday, the threat of severe weather appears to be low. High temperatures will drop to the upper 70s and lower 80s with the rain and clouds in place.