Monday morning started off on the chilly side with temperatures dropping into the low 30s in most places across the Midlands. Even Columbia Metropolitan Airport dropped down to 32°, the first official freeze of the season.

Temperatures are rebounding nicely this afternoon into the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight, which will help keep temperatures on the mild side for Tuesday morning. Lows on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, more than 15° warmer in places than the past few nights.

Tuesday afternoon will be slightly warmer than Monday and more seasonable, with temperatures back in the low 70s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out Tuesday afternoon, but most rain will be seen along the coast.

Skies will clear for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures topping out in the low 70s both days.

A big change is coming for the end of the week. A strong cold front will move through the area Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing some scattered showers across the state during the day on Friday.

The arctic air mass behind this front will lower high temperatures down into the 50s both Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will be back near freezing and in the low to mid 30s for the weekend as well.

