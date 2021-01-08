Seasonably hot, a few storms Monday

The rain chances will increase Monday night. Showers, storms are likely Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday will be seasonably hot. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. A stray shower or storm will be possible during the heat of the day. Showers and storms will be likely Tuesday and the rain will hang around through at least the workweek.

Sunday was hot and humid. High temperatures climbed into the middle to upper 90s. If you add in the humidity, it felt more like the triple digits for most of the area Sunday afternoon.

A few isolated showers or storms will be possible through Monday morning. Lows will be in the lower 70s to start off the workweek.

Some slightly drier air will move into the Midlands Monday. We still cannot totally rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but most of the Midlands should remain dry. High temperatures will be near normal, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Showers and storms will be likely Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rainfall will be possible. This could lead to flash flooding in some locations. High temperatures will likely only be in the lower 80s.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue through at least Friday. Showers and storms are expected each day. High temperatures will be a little below normal with the rain and clouds.

Most of the forecast models have indicated the chance for 1 to 3" of rain over the next seven days, but the Weather Prediction Center is indicated some of the area could get more.