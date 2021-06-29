Seasonably hot with a stray shower or storm

Heat index values will be in the middle to upper 90s over the next few days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible over the next several days. The chance for rain will increase by the end of the workweek as a front approaches the area. Temperatures will be a little cooler by Friday and into the weekend.

There were a few lingering showers across the Midlands this morning. Temperatures started off in the middle to lower 70s with the rain and clouds in place.

Today will be seasonably hot and humid. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but heat index values may make it feel even hotter at times.

This afternoon will be very typical for late June in South Carolina. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible, but once we lose the daytime heating, any rain should diminish.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. Some fog will be possible early Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a lot like today. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will top out in the middle to upper 90s.

A few showers and storms may develop during the heat of the day, but not a lot of rain is in the forecast through Thursday.

A cold front will push towards the area by Friday. Showers and storms are likely. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat, but the severe weather potential appears to be low.

Scattered showers will continue through the first half of the weekend. Rain is expected Saturday, but some drier air may move into the area by Independence Day. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center issued its last advisory for Danny early Tuesday morning, but there are two other areas in the Atlantic being monitored.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located over the tropical Atlantic. It is about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Some slow development of this disturbance is possible through the weekend while the system moves generally west at 15 to 20 mph.

The second wave is about 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde islands. It has become a little better organized since yesterday.