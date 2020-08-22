Seasonal weather across Midlands this weekend

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with isolated storms possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend is looking overall nice in the weather department, with typical summertime weather on tap in the Midlands. After a foggy start to the day, most places will remain partly cloudy through the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon with an isolated storm chance possible. Any storms that do form should will dissipate by midnight.

Sunday will be almost the exact same day, with partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Temperatures will start in the low 70s with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, which is the average for this time of year.

Temperatures will remain seasonal into the work week, with high temperatures in the low 90s expected by the end of the week.

Isolated storm chances will also remain as an area of high pressure dominates the forecast area.

This high pressure is also what is steering the two systems in the tropics, which are expected to continue moving NW and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Landfall of both Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura is possible in the Gulf states.