Seasonably hot with a chance of storms today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More hot weather is forecast for this afternoon, but showers and storms may bring us some relief in the heat later today. Typical summertime conditions are expected to continue into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s with a chance for rain each day.

Wednesday afternoon temperatures climbed into the middle 90s. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 96 degrees. This was the fourth straight day the Columbia airport hit 96 degrees. There were some showers and storms during the afternoon. Some of the storms were strong and even severe.

There were reports of some hail and a few trees down in Lexington, Orangeburg, and Lexington counties Wednesday afternoon.

There will be a chance for showers and storms again afternoon, before the rain begins, highs will be in the lower to middle 90s for most of the area. Heat index values will again climb into the triple digits. Severe weather is not expected, but if a strong storm were to form, gusty winds, heavy downpours will be the biggest threat.

Once we lose the daytime heating, the chance for rain will end quickly. The clouds may stick around overnight. Lows Friday morning will start off in the middle to lower 70s.

Friday will be a little drier. Highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 90s, that is seasonable for this time of the year. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours, but the rain will be isolated. Severe weather is not forecast, but heavy downpours and gusty winds will be a threat if a strong storm were to form.