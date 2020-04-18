COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday was a quiet weather day across the Midlands, except for a few light showers in the morning.

An area of high pressure will remain in control Saturday afternoon through the overnight hours, keeping the area dry and mostly clear.

As that high shifts off the coast Sunday morning and a system approaches from the west, winds will shift out of the south and will increase the moisture across the Midlands.

Temperatures Sunday morning will start in the upper 40s to low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day as well as the chance for rain as a warm front lifts north.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon, especially areas south. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms will move through the Midlands overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Some of these storms will be strong to severe, especially the farther south you live.

The southern part of the Midlands are under an enhanced risk of severe weather, which is a 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The risk of severe weather decreases the farther north you live.

The biggest risks with these storms is damaging winds with flooding rainfall expected. A few strong tornadoes are also possible.

Rainfall totals of an inch to two inches are possible, with some areas seeing more.

