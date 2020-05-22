COLUMBIA, S.C. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Midlands until the early evening hours due to the threat of possible severe weather.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for the following counties: Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

A watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of storms. A warning would mean severe storms are actually present in your area and you need to take cover.

The chance for scattered storms increases this afternoon around 3 to 4 pm as a warm front lifts north.

The chance for thunderstorms will remain through late Friday night.

A slight risk of severe weather has been issued for Columbia and areas north, while the southern Midlands remain under a marginal risk of severe weather.

The biggest concern with any thunderstorm is damaging winds. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also possible. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Temperatures will heat up for the weekend and the weather will shift into a summer-like pattern.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few pop up storms are possible on both days as well.

Memorial Day will be a touch cooler, with high temperatures in the mid 80s and a few more storms expected.

