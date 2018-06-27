Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A severe thunderstorm watch that had been in effect for most of the Midlands has now expired.

At one point, the watch included eight Midlands counties.

There were some reports of isolated damage, but there were no widespread problems. Several severe thunderstorm warnings had to be issued.

A watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of severe storms. A warning would mean that the storm has formed, and is actually affecting the area.

It's been a bit of a rough period in weather for the region recently, This is the fourth consecutive day the Midlands has had to deal with severe weather.

For the latest on the conditions, visit the WLTX Severe Weather Alerts Page or download the News19 app.

© 2018 WLTX