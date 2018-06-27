Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the Midlands.

The watch is for Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, and Kershaw Counties until 9 PM Thursday.,

A watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of severe storms. A warning would mean that the storm has formed, and is actually affecting the area.

The greatest threat from a severe storm, if they form, would be winds up to 70 miles an hour, frequent lightning, and isolated hail up to quarter size.

It's important to note: even thought much of the area is not under the watch, there's always a chance that severe storms could dip into other parts of the Midlands.

It's been a bit of a rough period in weather for the region recently, This is the fourth consecutive day the Midlands has had to deal with severe weather.

