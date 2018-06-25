Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Midlands until late tonight because of a threat of powerful storms.

The watch is in effect from now until 10 PM for the following counties: Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Sumter, Clarendon, Saluda, Fairfield, Newberry, Lee, and Kershaw.

The watch means conditions will be favorable for the formation of severe thunderstorms during this time frame. Severe storms can create up to quarter size hail, produce wind gusts up to 70 MPH, and cause frequent lightning.

© 2018 WLTX