Severe weather, isolated tornado possible Thursday in South Carolina

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk for Thursday in the South Carolina Midlands.

On Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center issued the highest risk level for severe weather in Mississippi and Alabama for Wednesday and a level 4 out of 5 risk for the entire South Carolina Midlands for Thursday. This is the highest confidence in severe weather from the government agency in the past 2 years. Strong storms are expected to arrive in the Midlands mid-morning Thursday and linger into the early afternoon.

The setup

A developing storm system in the central US is bringing snow to parts of Western Oklahoma and northern Texas early on Wednesday morning with a line of severe thunderstorms gaining momentum as it pushes into Eastern Texas through the morning hours. The first tornado watch of the day was issued just after 6 AM local time for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Strong south winds in the mid levels of the atmosphere accompanied by a westward moving jet stream higher up with provide enough wind shear (changing wind direction with height) to produce numerous rotating thunderstorms across the south with potentially violent, long lived tornadoes.

South Carolina's Forecast

Today will be mainly cloudy with a passing shower. Temperatures will stay cool early in the day, but a warm front will bring 60s for the evening and overnight. Gusty, warm and humid winds will fuel stronger storms late Thursday morning into the afternoon.

The latest model guidance brings rain into the forecast as early as 8 am on Thursday, with stronger storms from 11 am to 4 pm. Torrential rain, frequent lightning, and damaging wind is expected with any thunderstorms on Thursday. Violent tornadoes and large hail will be scattered across the state, but we are expecting this to occur on Thursday.