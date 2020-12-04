COLUMBIA, S.C. — Easter Sunday will be an active severe weather day across portions of the Deep South and Southeast. A storm system moving east will bring multiple threats of severe weather, including damaging winds and tornadoes.

The biggest risk of severe weather on Sunday lies in the Deep South with parts of the area under a moderate risk.

A majority of the Midlands are under a slight risk of severe weather Sunday, which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

As a warm front lifts north, overcast conditions are expected to move across the Midlands, with showers and a few thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon through early evening.

Any of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds the biggest threat.

There will be a brief break in storm activity Sunday evening, with some scattered rain possible ahead of an approaching cold front.

The cold front is expected to move through late overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The severe weather threat increases to an enhanced risk, or a 3 out of 5, for the Central and Eastern Midlands for Monday morning and afternoon.

The timing of this second round of showers and severe storms is between 4 am and 11 am as the line moves from west to east.

Damaging wind gusts remain the biggest concern, with gusts over 60 mph likely.

Overall, the biggest severe weather threats remain with the second line of storms that moves through Monday morning. While damaging winds are the biggest concern, a few tornadoes are also likely as well as some localized flooding possible.

Before going to bed on Sunday, make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, such as your phone or a weather radio. Do not put your phone on silent so that you are able to hear the alerts.

The WLTX Weather Team will continue monitoring the weather outlook and tracking any bad weather.

