Severe weather possible for South Carolina today

Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats late this afternoon through the evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be windy and very warm today. A strong cold front will approach the area later this afternoon. A line of showers and storms will move through late this afternoon through the evening hours. Some severe weather is possible with this line. Cooler, drier air will filter into the area Friday and into the weekend.

It will be quiet, but breezy through the early afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few areas in the southern half of the Midlands may warm even more before the rain moves in. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. This will help warm us up and bring more moisture to the area.

A line of showers and storms will cross the state later today. The main timeframe is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., but this could come through a little earlier or later. As this line moves through, severe weather will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the western Midlands under a slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms today. This means scattered severe storms possible; short-lived and/or not widespread; isolated intense storms possible.

The rest of the Midlands is under a marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) of severe weather. This means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible; limited in duration and/or coverage and/or intensity.

The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts with any of the strong storms that do develop. An isolated tornado will also be possible. There is the potential for large hail, but the threat is low.

While there are no watches or warnings now, often there will be multiple watches and warnings issued during an active weather day, and there is a big difference between the two.

A watch gives you a heads up that bad weather may occur. A warning is issued when the bad weather is happening or likely happening near your location.

Having multiple sources to get weather alerts is crucial to keeping yourself and your family safe during severe weather events. Your cell phone, a weather radio, and television are just a few ways to stay updated.