COLUMBIA, S.C. — Most of today will be dry, but moisture will increase late in the day as a cold front approaches. Showers and storms will be likely tonight.

Today will be breezy and warm ahead of a cold front. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 80s.

Late this evening and tonight showers and storms will be likely. Some of the storms could be strong or even possibly severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest threat out of the five levels.

If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Heavy rainfall could also cause some isolated flash flooding.

Our forecast model brings the showers and storms into the western Midlands between 10 PM and midnight.

The showers and storms will continue to push into the central Midlands between midnight and 3 AM.

The storms will move out of the eastern and southern Midlands by 6 AM. The threat of severe weather will be over, but some lingering rain will be possible.

Thursday afternoon will be breezy and much cooler. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will be on a warming trend starting Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the last day of the workweek.

It will be even warmer over the weekend. Highs are expected to top out in the lower 80s Saturday, but we may hit 90 by Sunday.

If we were to reach 90 degrees, this would be the warmest we have been this season. So far this spring, we have not hit 90 yet. On average, Columbia’s first 90 degree day is on April 30.

The summer-like weather probably will not stick around. The 8-14 day temperature outlook is indicating cooler-than-normal conditions for us between May 6 and May 12.