Storms likely, severe weather possible Saturday

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with mild afternoon temperatures.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clouds will increase, but today will be dry and mild. Rain is likely Saturday. Severe weather will be possible too. The second half of the weekend will be sunny and dry.

Today started off cold again. Low temperatures fell into the middle 30s for most areas under clear skies. Our average low this time of the year is closer to 52 degrees.

Clouds will build into the area today. We are expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s this afternoon.

Skies will be cloudy overnight. An isolated shower is possible. Low temperatures will be in the middle to lower 50s Saturday morning.

Heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Saturday morning through the early evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, flash flooding and maybe even isolated tornadoes will be possible Saturday.

The severe weather threat appears to be during the afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Forecast models are indicating up to 2.00" of rain Saturday with some localized areas getting even more. If the heavy rainfall does occur over low-lying or urban areas, flash flooding would be a possibility.

The threat of severe weather will end by late Saturday evening as a cold front moves east of the area.

High pressure will build back into the area Sunday. Skies will be sunny Sunday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.