The diaper drive will continue Monday and Tuesday. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Buffalo Manpower's Williamsville office on Main Street.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Abdul Sharifu, 26, died during the weekend blizzard. He was about to become a first-time father, leaving behind his wife, who is due any day now.

On Friday, Manpower Buffalo kicked off a three-day diaper drive for Abdul's family so they will have all the essentials for the new baby.

"Diapers are expensive," Zachary Siva, market manager for Manpower Buffalo, told 2 On Your Side. "Everything is expensive these days; diapers, baby wipes, toys, baby clothes, just all adds up. So we just wanted to make sure that Gloria and the newborn child have everything they need, so they don't have to worry about that for some time."