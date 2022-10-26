'Your only hope is that when you leave there, people are better off': Lexington man helps Hurricane Ian victims

Doug Hart is one of 4700 volunteers in Florida helping homeowners recover from Hurricane Ian.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington man is back home after spending a week helping storm victims. He traveled to Florida to help one of the most devastated areas, Fort Myers.

Doug Hart traveled south to help families and seniors recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

"It's one thing to see the pictures on TV, and the flyovers, the drone pictures or whatever. It's another thing to be there because the smells," Hart said.

He helped by tarping roofs, clearing debris in yards, and cleaning out wet, moldy dry wall.

"When you do something like this, you cannot go in expecting to solve all the problems. Your only hope is that when you leave there, people are better off than when you got there," Hart said.

Doug joined a humanitarian aid organization called Samaritan's Purse.

He tells News 19 it's a different world there right now.

"One neighborhood we went into, all the surge came up, which meant all the fish came up and the surge went back and the fish didn't, so the yards were full of rotting fish," Hart said.

Shannon Daley, a regional manager with Samaritan's Purse explains that the group has three sites in Florida. Fort Myers, Englewood and Punta Gorda.

So far, 5600 homeowners have asked for help, and the group has served 980 people with 4700 volunteers.

She tells News 19 there's still a lot of work to be done.

"People are still hurting, people are still recovering and they have a long way to go, and so praying for them as they work with insurance companies, as they work with FEMA, as they work with contractors, or just trying to do it all on their own," Daley said.

If you'd like to help, Samaritan's Purse pays for your food, helps you with a place to stay and your tools to get the job done. They're in need of more volunteers, so if you'd like to sign up, click here.