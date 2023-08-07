Midlands school districts to dismiss early Monday due to storm threat

In an abundance of caution, classes will dismiss early and after school activities are cancelled

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Out of an abundance of caution, a local school district will be dismissing early due to a forecast of severe weather. The latest National Weather Service forecast includes the possibility of severe thunderstorms and winds of up to 70 miles per hour, which can produce travel conditions that will likely exceed the SC Department of Education’s safe school bus operation guidelines.

Lexington School District Two will dismiss students one hour early. All after school activities scheduled for Monday afternoon will be cancelled. This early dismissal affects: Cayce Elementary, Cyril B. Busbee Creative Arts Academy, Lexington 2 Innovation Center, Saluda River Academy for the Arts, Brookland-Cayce High, AHS LEADS, Northside Middle School, Riverbank Elementary School, R.H. Fulmer Middle School, Pine Ridge Middle School, Springdale Elementary, New Bridge Academy, Wood Elementary School, and Congaree Elementary School.

Dismissal times will be 1:30 p.m. for elementary schools, and 2:30 p.m. dismissal for middle and high schools.

Lexington School District Three will also dismiss students one hour early, and all afterschool activities are cancelled. This includes all practices, and the Fall Sports pictures that were scheduled.

B-L Primary School: Dismissal at 1:15 pm

B-L Elementary School: Dismissal at 1:30 pm

B-L Middle School: Dismissal at 2:00 pm

B-L High School: Dismissal at 2:10 pm

Parents of car rider students who are unable to pick up their child early today may still pick them up at the regular dismissal time. We will safely hold these affected students in our schools until a parent/guardian arrives to pick them up. Parents of bus riders should anticipate their students to arrive home one hour earlier than normal.

Lexington-Richland School District Five has canceled all afterschool programs, activities, and athletic events scheduled for this evening.

The Board of Trustees meeting will continue as scheduled. As always, the district will live stream the board meeting, and members of the public can watch by visiting this link.

Richland One is cancelling school-related student activities (including athletics events and practices) that were scheduled for this afternoon or this evening, as per Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon.

Kershaw County School District cancels all afternoon and evening activities, including athletic events, extracurricular activities and adult education classes.

Sumter School District has canceled all after school activities.

WLTX meteorologists are forecasting showers and storms, some strong or severe, later this afternoon and evening. The greatest threat will be the possibility of damaging wind and strong gusts. The Midlands is also under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. with heat index values ranging from 105 - 110 degrees later today.