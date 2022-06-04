Here's the damage left behind after the large tornado in South Carolina

Allendale County was one of the hardest hit areas after a tornado touched down - claiming several houses and property damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLENDALE COUNTY, South Carolina — Clean up has started after Tuesday's large tornado and severe storms in Allendale County, South Carolina.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the large wedge tornado formed in the county and moved through several communities, including Ulmer. The county experienced a significant damage from the tornado that effortlessly ripped through many properties.

While the exact strength of the tornado hasn't been determined yet by the National Weather Service, videos taken and shared on social media show that the storm was far wider than what's usually seen in South Carolina, indicating this twister is on the higher end of the Enhanced Fujita scale, which is used to measure tornado intensity.

An Ulmer farmer told News19 that he witnessed the tornado travel right in front of his home. Extensive damage such as trees split into two, tractor-trailers flipped completely upside down, and silos were snatched and displaced from where they stood before the tornado.

"All I can say is, if you ever hear of one being spotted or a warning, take shelter," said the farmer. "It came and left before we could do anything. I mean, before we knew it was here, it was gone."

In midst of the natural disaster, the American Red Cross of South Carolina announced today that volunteers were working to respond to storm damage and the impacts it caused residents.

According to the organization, five homes were destroyed, four homes have major damage, and six homes have minor damage.