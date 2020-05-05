COLUMBIA, S.C. — Severe weather will be possible this evening and tonight as storms push through the Midlands.

Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Midlands.

In the News 19 viewing area, this watch includes the following counties: Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Saluda and Sumter counties. The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 11 PM.

A severe thunderstorm watch means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in the watch area.

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat from any severe storm that does develop.

Large hail and an isolated tornado warning will also be possible.

Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning is likely with the storms that move through.

The threat of severe weather will diminish later tonight. Showers will still be possible overnight into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The rest of the workweek will be dry, cooler and pleasant.