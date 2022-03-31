Live: Severe storms moving through Midlands, possible tornado being looked at

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Severe storms have begun in the Midlands with several watches and warnings being issued.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Fairfield County/Kershaw county until 1:15 p.m.. The National Weather Service had said there was a possibility of a tornado in that cell, but that has not been confirmed as of yet.

A cold front will move through the area later and that's triggering showers and storms are likely ahead of the storm. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe. Friday will be mostly sunny and quiet. The weekend will be seasonable and mostly dry. The next best chance for rain returns to the Midlands Tuesday.

Rain will continue to spread across the Midlands today. Showers are likely and some storms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat if any severe thunderstorms do form.

The early rain and cloud cover should limit instability for most of the area, but some strong to severe thunderstorms still cannot be ruled out, especially in the southern half of the area.

The showers and storms will move fast, so flooding does not appear to be a threat at this point. High temperatures will be in the middle to lower 70s today. It will be a windy day with winds coming from the southwest at 15-20 mph with higher gusts.

The front will cross the area this afternoon. The rain will end from west to east by the early afternoon hours. Our in-house forecast model brings in drier air to the region by 5 PM.

Mostly clear skies are forecast overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and seasonable. A system will move through the southern part of the state. A few showers will be possible late Saturday or very early Sunday for the southern half of the Midlands, but most of us will not get any rain.

Sunday and Monday will be sunny to mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Showers and storms may return to the area by Tuesday.