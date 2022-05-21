Shower, storms expected later today

There will be a chance for rain over the next seven days.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Moisture will increase and there will be a chance for showers and storms over the next seven days. Scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon. There will be a chance for some afternoon storms Sunday. A front will approach the area Monday. The rain chances will hang around through at least Friday.

This morning was warm. So far, Columbia has only dropped to 75 degrees, if this low temperature holds, it would be the record warmest-low temperature for the day.

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A scattered showers and storms are expected to fire up in the heat of the day.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a marginal risk of severe weather. This is the lowest risk level. This is issued when strong to borderline severe storms are possible. Thunderstorms are expected to be limited in organization and only last a short time with a marginal risk level. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop today, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Storms will decrease as we lose the daytime heating. A few stray showers will be possible overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday morning.

Sunday will be hot and humid. The chance for showers and storms will return to the Midlands during the afternoon and especially the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The cold front will approach Monday. Showers and storms are likely. It will be a little cooler with the clouds and rain in place. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Rain will be possible Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be cooler on Tuesday, but temperatures will gradually increase.

Tracking the Tropics: