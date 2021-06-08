Showers, a few storms possible today

More rain is expected Saturday, but drier weather returns Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers will continue to move across the area today. A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Rain chances will stick around Saturday. Sunday should be drier and hotter with more sunshine.

Friday started off cloudy with some light rain. Low temperatures were in the lower 70s. This is average for this time of the year.

The clouds and rain chances will stick around this afternoon. Showers are likely, storms will be possible. Heavier rain may occur in the eastern and southern half of the Midlands. High temperatures may climb into the lower to middle 80s.

Showers and storms will be possible again Saturday afternoon, but once we lose the daytime heating, chances for rain will diminish.

The weather pattern will begin to shift Sunday. It will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Forecast models have been hinting at a small chance for pop-up storms, but right now, we will go with a dry forecast.

Monday through Thursday will be hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will make it feel even hotter. There will be a chance for a summertime pop-up shower or storm each day.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are two areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

A large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a tropical wave interacting with a broader surface trough.

Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development over the next several days, and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwest across the Atlantic.