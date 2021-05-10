Showers, a slight chance for storms today

Much-cooler air will spill back into the Midlands Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and a few storms will be possible this afternoon and this evening. The threat of severe weather is pretty low. Cooler air will move into the Midlands Tuesday.

We started off mild. Lows were in the middle to upper 60s early this morning. A few showers have moved across the area, but most of the rain has been very light.

Temperatures may climb into the lower 80s with some sunshine. If it stays overcast, temperatures will remain in the 70s this afternoon.

Showers along with a few storms will be possible this afternoon and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has lowered the risk for severe weather for the Midlands.

Only a small part of the northeastern Midlands is now under a marginal risk for severe weather. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts. The greater threat for severe weather is in North Carolina.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Tuesday. A few isolated showers will be possible, but a lot of rain is not expected. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

It will be even cooler Wednesday. High temperatures may only top off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The record low-maximum temperature for Wednesday is 66 degrees.

Rain is also expected Wednesday, so it will be a chilly wet day across the Midlands. Light rain may continue into Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

The clouds will gradually erode away Friday. Highs will be in the middle 70s.