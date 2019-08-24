COLUMBIA, S.C. — Everyone across the Midlands could really use some extra rainfall, but it is never fun when it comes over the weekend.

As a cold front pushes through the Southeast on Saturday, heavy showers and storms are possible throughout the day and into the early evening hours. Rainfall amounts are forecast between a quarter and a half of an inch, with some places receiving more where some of the heavier storms set up.

The Midlands are under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall Saturday due to the showers expected, and everyone should we cautious of minor flooding that could occur with any of these storms.

As the front pushes south it will stall out, creating the chance for more storms through early in the week. High pressure to the north will funnel in cooler air at the surface, with the moisture from the south keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy.

While we are getting some much needed rainfall, the other positive feature of this front pushing and stalling to our south is that it will keep the potential tropical system offshore. As of Saturday morning, the area of low pressure lies just off the Florida coast. The storm is forecast to move northeast off the coast and remain a storm out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Another storm recently increased in intensity and was named Tropical Depression 5 Saturday morning. This storm is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours and a category 1 hurricane by the middle of next week. Interests in the Caribbean should monitor this system, but there are no immediate concerns for the Midlands.

As we look ahead to next week, temperatures slowly climb back closer to normal by midweek with the typical summertime pattern of afternoon showers and storms reappearing.