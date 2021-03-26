Showers and storms today

More unsettled weather expected over the weekend. Strong storms possible Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible this afternoon as a cold front approaches the area. More rain is possible over the weekend. Some strong storms could from Sunday.

A band of showers and storms will move through the Midlands today as a cold front cross the area. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but the Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest threat level they issue.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon with the clouds and rain in place.

The cold front will stall out across the state, more showers and storms will be possible Saturday. Severe weather is not expected Saturday, but a strong storm or two will be possible.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 80s.

There will be a slightly better chance for thunderstorms Sunday. Some of the storms could become strong or even severe. The greatest risk from any severe weather that does develop will be damaging wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather. This is the second highest risk category. The rest of the Midlands is under a marginal risk, the lowest risk category.

It will be very warm before the rain moves in on Sunday. Highs should climb into the middle to upper 80s. Some locations may reach 90 degrees. The record high on Sunday in Columbia is 92° set in 1907.