Showers, cooler temperatures Thursday

Cool, dry air moves into the Midlands over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and a few storms will be possible this evening and tonight as a cold front approaches the area. The cold front will linger near the area Thursday. Showers will still be around especially in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands. Cool, dry air moves into the Midlands over the weekend.

Some showers and storms are still possible this evening. The Storm Prediction Center still has the Midlands under a slight risk of severe weather, but our weather has been pretty quiet so far today.

The cold front will linger across the area Thursday. Showers will impact parts of the southern and eastern half of the Midlands. Temperatures will drop through the day Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 50s by the mid-afternoon.

Clouds will gradually decrease Thursday night and Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and dry. Highs will be seasonable for the last day of the workweek. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be sunny and windy. Winds will be 20-25 mph with some stronger gusts. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Clear skies, cool conditions are expected Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 30s Sunday morning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually warm-up during the workweek. Highs will be in the lower 70s Monday. Low to middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.