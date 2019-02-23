COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday was overcast and chilly, but changes are on the way for the second half of the weekend.

A cold front will be approaching from the west. It will come through the area Sunday morning. There will be a band of showers with the frontal passage, but only a small amount of rain.

It will be windy behind the front and warmer with some sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-30 mph.

Dry air will settle over the region for Monday making it mild and dry. There will be a slow increase in clouds through Tuesday, and it will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday.

The global models differ on the rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday. The American model is wetter, while the European model is dryer. Right now, we are going with a few isolated showers both days, but this could change.

A wedge of cool air may settle over the Midlands by Friday making it cloudy with a slight chance of showers again.

No freezing temperatures are expected over the next seven days. However, it is too early for the last freeze. More cold weather can be expected in March.

Pollen levels will be on the increase over the next several days. Tree pollen will be the main culprit.