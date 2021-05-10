Scattered showers, some storms possible today

The chance for rain will stick around through Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The unsettled weather pattern will continue through the week. Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day. Drier air will move into the area by the second half of the weekend.

Today will be mostly cloudy to overcast. Scattered showers are expected today. A few thunderstorms will be possible too. Severe weather is not expected, but any showers and storms may produce some heavy downpours. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s today.

More rain is forecast for Wednesday. Showers and a few storms will be possible Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The chance for rain will continue Thursday and Friday in the form of scattered showers with a few thunderstorms. High temperatures for the last two days of the workweek will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

There will still be a chance for rain Saturday. Showers are in the forecast. Highs will be in the lower 80s to upper 70s with the clouds and rain in place.

Some drier air finally moves back into the Midlands by Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny Sunday and Monday. High temperatures may rebound into the lower to middle 80s Sunday and Monday.

Looking Ahead:

The 8-14 temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, indicates that temperatures will likely be above normal through mid-October.

At least through October 18, fall-like weather is not expected.

Tracking the Tropics:

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms continues over the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters in association with a surface trough.

Upper-level winds are not expected to be favorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly northwest over the next several days.