Showers likely with cooler-than-normal temperatures

Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rainfall could lead to some localized flooding.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rain is likely today with cooler-than-normal high temperatures. Some of the rainfall could be heavy at times. Showers and storms will continue to be in the forecast through the holiday weekend. Highs will gradually climb back to normal by Thursday as the chance for rain decreases a touch.

Tuesday has started off cloudy with some rain. Showers will persist through the day. Some storms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Heavy rainfall appears to be the greatest threat from any storm that does form. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of the Midlands.

Rain is expected to continue through at least midnight. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible, but thunderstorms will be isolated. The primary threat from the rain will be heavy downpours. This could lead to some flash flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center does have us under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Weak instability this afternoon with a slow steering flow could create some slow-moving cells capable of producing some heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall will be the main threat Wednesday. Showers will be likely along with a few storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers, storms will be possible during the heat of the day on Thursday. High temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A typical summer-like pattern will begin Friday. Showers and storms a forecast to develop each afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. With the moisture in place, heavy rainfall still appears to be the greatest threat.

A few storms will be possible for the Independence Day holiday. Highs will be near normal, topping out in the lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is forecast to become a tropical storm as early as today. Low shear and warm waters could support the system becoming a hurricane over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, but that will largely depend on what is left of the system after interacting with land.

Heavy rainfall is expected across the Windward Islands and northeastern Venezuela tonight through Wednesday. Localized flash flooding will be possible.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is being monitored for possible development. While shower and thunderstorm activity with this system is currently limited, surface pressures have fallen some over the last 24 hours.

Some additional development of this system is possible as it moves west at 5-10 mph and approaches the coast of Texas during the next few days.

The last area being watched is a tropical wave located about 1200 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is forecast to interact with another tropical wave to its east over the next several days.