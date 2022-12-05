Showers possible this afternoon, evening

Widespread showers and storms are expected Friday. Temperatures will be warming up over the weekend, and the rain chances will be lower.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Moisture and clouds will continue to increase today. A few showers will be possible later this afternoon and this evening. Widespread showers and storms are expected Friday. Temperatures will be warming up over the weekend, and the rain chances will be lower.

Clouds will continue to build into the area today as an upper-level low gradually shifts towards the southwest. Showers will be possible this afternoon and this evening, especially in the eastern half of the Midlands. High temperatures today will be in the middle 70s, a little cooler than yesterday.

More rain is possible tonight. Low temperatures will start off in the upper 50s to lower 60s by Friday morning.

The slow-moving upper-level low pressure system will continue to bring moisture to the Midlands Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Showers and storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rainfall will be possible. High temperatures will again be a little below normal, topping out in the middle to upper 70s.

More sunshine is forecast for the weekend. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but the chance for rain appears to be small.

A summer-like pattern begins to develop over the area by Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There will be a small chance for a pop-up shower or storm.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures may climb into the lower to middle 90s by Wednesday.